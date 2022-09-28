The teenage daughter of a murder suspect from Fontana is believed to have been involved in shooting a weapon at authorities prior to her death at the end of a shootout in the High Desert on Sept. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In a related development, the California Department of Justice announced it will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The case involves Anthony Graziano, a 45-year-old Fontana man who allegedly killed his wife in Fontana on Sept. 26, and Savanna Graziano, his 15-year-old daughter. They left Fontana together in his truck after the wife's death and were being pursued by law enforcement prior to stopping and being involved in a shootout at Main Street off the Interstate 15 Freeway in Hesperia. Shots had also been fired at deputies' cars during the pursuit.
Savanna Graziano, dressed in what was described as "tactical gear," got out of the truck and ran toward the deputies. She was then shot and suffered injuries. She was transported to a hospital, where she died a short while later.
Anthony Graziano, who stayed inside the truck, died at the scene.
One weapon, a rifle, was found inside the truck, the Sheriff's Department said.
One deputy suffered a shrapnel wound to the face during the incident.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at a press conference on Sept. 27 that his department was looking into the possibility that the teenage girl, along with her father, was shooting at deputies during the incident.
On Sept. 28, Dicus released a video message which said that the county's specialized detectives processed the scene throughout the previous night and reported their findings to the chief.
"Based on the information, evidence suggests that Savanna Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies," Dicus said.
Later on Sept. 28, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, is investigating and will independently review the deputy-involved shooting.
Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review, Bonta said.
