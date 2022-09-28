This photo of Savanna Graziano was released by the Fontana Police Department after she left Fontana with her father, Anthony Graziano, following the murder of Anthony Graziano's wife on Sept. 26. Both Savanna and Anthony died in a shootout with law enforcement on Sept. 27, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department believes Savanna was a "participant" in the shooting at deputies during the incident.