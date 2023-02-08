A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting occurred at 9:12 p.m. at the station at 10075 Arrow Route, when a customer walked in the store and found the clerk on the ground with a gunshot wound. The clerk was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department identified the suspect as Royell Richard, an 18-year-old male resident of Los Angeles.
On Feb. 6 at about 5 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT) located and arrested Richard in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard in Los Angeles. He was booked in at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder and remained in custody on $1 million bail.
