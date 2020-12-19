The number of coronavirus cases in Fontana has skyrocketed past 20,000.
Since the pandemic began earlier this year, a total of 20,659 Fontana residents have been infected with COVID-19, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Dec. 19.
The number of cases has increased by thousands in the past month alone, the county said, reflecting a trend that has been seen all over Southern California.
A total of 141 Fontana residents have died due to the coronavirus.
In San Bernardino County, there have been 157,655 cases and 1,327 deaths.
Because of the spike in cases, there is presently no ICU bed availability at any hospitals in the county, health officials said.
Officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana:
• Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street;
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Due to an increased demand in testing, walk-ins are no longer accepted at the testing sites at this time. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
