The number of new coronavirus infections in Fontana is continuing to go down.
Fontana had a total of 39,179 cases of COVID-19 as of March 28, according to the San Bernardino County Public Health Department.
That number represented an increase of just 11 cases from the day before. In contrast, during the peak of the pandemic's spike in November, December, and January, several hundreds of new cases were reported on certain days.
The county said that 462 Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus.
Overall, the county had 290,630 cases and 3,984 deaths as of March 28.
“We have seen a steady decline in all the key metrics, including hospitalizations, and that decline should persist as we continue vaccinating more and more residents every week,” said Corwin Porter, the county's public health director.
County officials are still urging residents to get tested. Free testing is available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, and the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street. For appointments, visit sbcovid19.com.
