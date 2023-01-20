Three members of a Highland family, including a 3-year-old boy, have died and two others were injured as a result of a wrong-way collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 14.
Jose Plasencia, 43, and his 16-year-old daughter, Mia, were killed in the crash on that day.
Jose’s son Ivan, 3, was hospitalized with major injuries and was later pronounced deceased on Jan. 19, according to a message on a GoFundMe page.
Jose’s wife Angelica, 42, has had two surgeries and is expected to make a full recovery, said her cousin, Alvina White, in the message.
Another daughter, Bianca, 5, suffered a broken leg and is going to be fine but will need time to heal from her injuries, White said.
Jose Plasencia and his family members were in a 2001 Lexus heading westbound on the freeway at about 6:34 a.m. when a 23-year-old Fontana man drove his 2012 Ford eastbound in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into them near the Citrus Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Fontana man also died in the collision.
“The magnitude of this loss cannot be understated. This is a completely unexpected tragedy. As the Plasencia family picks up the pieces they will need to pay for funeral expenses, mortgage and bills,” White said. “Anything donated will be greatly appreciated and will go a long way.”
To view the GoFundMe page, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/6bs/plasencia-family
