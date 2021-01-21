Three more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Jan. 22.
A total of 174 persons from Fontana have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
There have been 35,080 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fontana as of Jan. 22.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 261,199 cases and 1,579 deaths.
Health officials, worried about the rise in infections during the past two months, continue to plead with residents to follow the oft-repeated health guidelines and comply with the resulting stay-at-home orders which have been implemented by the state.
"As COVID-19 continues its spread, we all must remain vigilant," the county said in a statement. "The changes we have had to make to routines and daily life are extremely hard, but we must stop the spread with all the steps we have learned over the last year -- wearing a mask; distancing; washing our hands and getting tested."
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana: Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street, and the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
