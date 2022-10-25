Three persons were killed in a wrong-way collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Fontana on Oct. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 11:40 p.m. just south of Sierra Avenue and involved a car heading northbound in the southbound lanes struck a car that was traveling southbound.
As a result of the collision, a 2016 Honda caught fire, trapping the male driver and female passenger inside. They were both identified as being residents of Rialto, although their names and ages were not immediately known, the CHP said.
One person who was trapped inside the other car, a 2021 Kia, also died in the crash. This person was identified as a 57-year-old woman from Glendale.
The preliminary investigation has not yet determined which car was traveling the wrong way on the freeway, the CHP said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Area Office, Investigating Officer J. Torres, No. 21715, at (909) 980-3994.
