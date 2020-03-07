Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fontana man at a Riverside convenience store, according to the Riverside Police Department.
On Feb. 28 at about 3:25 a.m., officers responded to a 7-11 store located in the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue, regarding an employee found bleeding and severely injured inside the business. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as Waqar “Vic” Tarveer. He was 29 years old and a dedicated employee of this store, police said. Tarveer has been described by family, friends, and 7-11 coworkers and customers as an extremely kind and helpful man who will be missed deeply.
It was learned early in the investigation that the suspects involved in this homicide were also believed to be involved in two armed robberies that occurred in Moreno Valley and Perris about two hours before.
With help from other agencies, Riverside detectives were able to identify three suspects involved in those armed robberies and the murder at the 7-11 store.
On March 4, John Lamont Bush, 30, was located and arrested by the Riverside METRO Team in Los Angeles. He has been identified as the alleged gunman in the homicide.
On that same day, Roderick Lamar Grandison, 47, was located and arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit in Compton. He has been identified as a passenger in the suspect vehicle from the homicide, and alleged to have committed one of the armed robberies.
Authorities also located and arrested Marleiya Barnes, 33, on March 3 in Los Angeles. She is alleged to have been the driver of the suspect vehicle in the two armed robberies and homicide.
All three suspects are from Los Angeles and were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has approved charges of murder on these three suspects, along with firearm enhancements. Additional charges stemming from the armed robberies in Moreno Valley and Perris will be forthcoming. Their arraignment was held on March 6 at Riverside Superior Court but continued until March 20.
Anyone with additional information on the Riverside homicide should contact Detective Daniel Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103 or dmercadefe@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200006018.
