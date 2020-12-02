Two more persons from Fontana have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Dec. 1.
A total of 119 Fontana residents have died since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise at a rapid pace, and Fontana has 12,811 cases as of Dec. 1, the county said.
Overall, the county has 96,657 cases and 1,136 deaths.
County health officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
In Fontana, a new testing site is located at the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street in the central part of the city. Testing takes place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, testing is available at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in northwestern Fontana, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Residents are encouraged to make an appointment at sbcovid19.com.
