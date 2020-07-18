Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Fontana has risen to 26 as of July 18.
Overall in the county, 315 persons have died from the coronavirus, officials said.
In Fontana, there have been 2,934 cases of coronavirus, reflecting a sharp rise in recent weeks. Fontana has the second-highest number of cases in the county, behind only San Bernardino with 3,782.
In the county overall, 23,566 cases have been reported as of July 18.
A total of 201,446 persons have been tested in the county, and 11.7 percent of them have been infected.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
