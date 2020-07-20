Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, San Bernardino County health officials said on July 21.
The death toll in Fontana from COVID-19 has now reached 28.
Overall in the county, 333 people have died from the coronavirus.
Fontana has 3,163 confirmed cases as of July 21, and the city's case total has gone up sharply in the past month.
The county's first coronavirus case was reported at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana on March 15. Then, three months passed before the Fontana total reached 1,000 on June 22. But then the number soared above 2,000 on July 8 and has taken less than two more weeks to go over 3,000.
Fontana has the second-highest total of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 4,001.
Overall, San Bernardino County's case total has also kept rising and is 25,067 as of July 21.
A total of 212,094 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 11.8 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
