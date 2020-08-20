Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Aug. 20.
Fontana now has a total of 73 deaths related to COVID-19. This is the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 88.
The number of Fontana deaths continues to rise at a rapid pace. There have been 17 in the past week alone.
Overall in San Bernardino County, 625 persons have succumbed to the disease.
Fontana has a total of 5,805 coronavirus cases, the second-highest of any city (San Bernardino has the most). Altogether, the county has 43,469 cases.
In the county, 330,058 persons have been tested, and 13.2 percent have been positive.
County health officials are urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, free testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 31. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
