Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by San Bernardino County health officials on Aug. 26.
A total of 81 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Fontana since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Fontana has 6,185 cases of coronavirus. Fontana has the second-highest totals of both cases and deaths of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has the most cases and deaths.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.