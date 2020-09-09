Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Sept. 9.
Fontana now has 93 deaths resulting from COVID-19.
Fontana has 6,665 coronavirus cases. Overall in the county, there have been 49,909 cases and 791 deaths.
A total of 527,656 persons have taken a PCR test for coronavirus in the county, and 9.46 percent of those people have been infected.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not. In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
