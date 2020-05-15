Two more Fontana residents have died because of the coronavirus, according to statistics released by San Bernardino County on May 15.
Fontana now has 13 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Overall in the county, a total of 150 people have died from the coronavirus.
Yucaipa is the city that has the most deaths with 25, followed by Redlands with 20 and Ontario with 16.
As of May 15, Fontana has 379 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Overall, San Bernardino County has 3,311 cases.
San Bernardino has the most cases of any city with 431, followed by Chino (423) and Fontana. No other cities in the county have more than 300 cases.
A total of 35,978 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, and 9.2 percent of those patients have been infected.
The number of cases has gradually increased over the past two months, and the number of tests has also gradually gone up.
Testing is now open to all San Bernardino County residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
