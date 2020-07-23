Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health reported on July 24.
The previous day, the county reported that there had been five additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Fontana. A total of 35 Fontana residents have died since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Redlands has the most coronavirus deaths of any city in the county with 58. Ontario has reported 43 deaths.
Fontana has 3,385 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of July 24, the second-highest total of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 4,249 cases.
The number of cases in Fontana has sharply increased recently. In the past 10 days, the city has had 723 more cases and 11 more deaths.
Overall, San Bernardino County's case total is 26,796, and 372 people have died.
A total of 226,027 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 11.9 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
