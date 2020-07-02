Two more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, San Bernardino County health officials said on July 2.
A total of 21 Fontana deaths have been reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Overall in San Bernardino County, 265 people have died from COVID-19. Redlands has 42 deaths, Ontario has 34, and Yucaipa has 25.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county has increased at a rapid rate in recent weeks and has reached 13,152 as of July 2.
Fontana has the second-most cases of any city in the county with 1,532. San Bernardino has 2,178 cases and Chino has 1,417.
Officials are urging residents to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings while in public and by adhering to social distancing guidelines.
In the county, a total of 148,704 PCR tests have been administered, with an 8.8 percent positivity rate.
----- FREE TESTING for COVID-19 is available inside the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana through July 31.
The testing, which is conducted in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 15556 Summit Avenue. However, there will be no testing on July 3, 7, and 10.
All testing will be conducted by appointment only. Persons are urged to arrive by their specified appointment time.
No symptoms are required. Clients are required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. All residents of the county are encouraged to be tested.
Appointments can be made by calling (909) 387-3911 or by visiting sbcovid19.com.
