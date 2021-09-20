Two persons died in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, authorities said.
At about 3:40 a.m., a 25-year-old male driver from Riverside was driving a 2014 silver Toyota Prius and traveling on the eastbound 210, east of Locust Avenue. His vehicle became disabled and stopped on the right shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.
After that, a 19-year-old Riverside man, the driver of a 2013 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling on the 210 at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed the Jeep to veer to the right and it collided into the rear of the Toyota.
As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the Toyota sustained major injuries. They were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
The driver and two passengers traveling in the Jeep sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Gruidl at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.