The unofficial list of local candidates for the Nov. 3 presidential general election has been announced by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office.
The list will not be certified final by the state until next week, according to Melissa Eickman, a representative of the Registrar of Voters.
----- IN THE FONTANA CITY COUNCIL ELECTION, Districts 2 and 3 are being contested this fall.
In District 2, incumbent Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval will be running for a third four-year term. He will be opposed by Priscilla Linares, Sophia Holguin, Jenique Sanders, and Jesse Cerda. District 2 includes much of the central area of Fontana.
In District 3, six candidates are vying for a seat. They are Amy Malone, Dawn Dooley, Erick Lopez, LaShunda Martin, Linda D. Richardson, and Peter Garcia (who has been a member of the Fontana School Board since 2016). District 3 includes the eastern and northeastern areas of Fontana.
----- IN THE FONTANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, six candidates will be vying for two seats.
One of the incumbents, Jason O'Brien, will be seeking his second four-year term on the School Board.
Other candidates include Oliver B. Christian (an airman), Jennifer Quezada (public school teacher), Shelley C-Bradford (parent/teacher), Oscar Ernesto Solis, and Joe Armendarez (parent/railroad supervisor).
----- IN THE COLTON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
In Governing Board Area 1, the candidates are incumbent Patt Haro (a Fontana resident), challenger Carolina Verduzco (a barber), and challenger Moises Ortiz.
In Governing Board Area 2, the candidates are incumbent Frank A. Ibarra and Dora Marie Parham, a school bus driver.
In Governing Board Area 3, incumbent Bertha Arreguin is running unopposed.
The Colton district includes several schools in southeastern Fontana as well as Bloomington.
----- IN THE ETIWANDA SCHOOL DISTRICT, two seats are up for election.
In Governing Board Area 2, incumbent David W. Long is running unopposed.
In Governing Board Area 5, incumbent Robert Garcia is being challenged by William James Smith Jr., a businessman, educator, and researcher.
The Etiwanda district includes several schools in northwestern Fontana.
----- IN THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTION, incumbent Laura Abernathy Mancha (a Fontana resident) is seeking to retain her seat in Area C. She is being opposed by Jessica Marie Camacho (an educator/writer) and Roman Gabriel Nava.
In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Registrar of Voters office posted this message on its website:
"Due to the current public health emergency, state, county and community representatives are discussing potential changes to the way the 2020 Presidential General Election is conducted to better protect the safety of voters, election workers, and volunteers." More information will be provided later, the Registrar of Voters said.
For more information about the election, visit https://www.sbcountyelections.com.
