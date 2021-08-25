A wildfire erupted in the Lytle Creek area just north of Fontana on the afternoon of Aug. 25, threatening homes and forcing evacuations, according to fire officials.
The South Fire began at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Sierra Avenue and the Interstate 15 Freeway and quickly spread because of gusty winds and dry vegetation, according to a Facebook video by San Bernardino County Fire Public Information Officer Mike McClintock. The blaze moved east of Sierra and north along Lytle Creek Road.
The fire was 0 percent contained as of 6 p.m. and had burned about 250 acres, McClintock said. Officials had previously estimated that the fire had burned 300 acres.
About 12 structures have been damaged or destroyed, McClintock said.
"It's going to be a tough night for us," he said.
Evacuation orders were announced for Lytle Creek Road, south of the Ranger Station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of the Interstate 15 Freeway, and east of Duncan Canyon to the foothills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
An evacuation warning was announced for the area north of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Avenue/Lytle Creek Road, and west of the I-15 Freeway.
The Sheriff's Department said that residents living in all areas north of the Lytle Creek Ranger Station on Lytle Creek Road were to shelter in place.
Hundreds of firefighters and numerous air assets are on scene from Cal Fire, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in northwestern Fontana, is being used as a possible evacuation site for residents fleeing the flames.
An information call center has been set up at (909) 383-5688.
Because of the thick smoke, the air quality in Fontana is expected to be poor, and an advisory has been issued through Friday, Aug. 27 by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.