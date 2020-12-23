A wind-driven vegetation fire burned about 150 acres in northern Fontana on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been harmed by the blaze, which was first reported by the Fire Department shortly after 2 p.m.
By 3:30 p.m., the forward rate of spread had slowed dramatically, the Fire Department said on Twitter. Crews were working on perimeter control, line construction and mop-up.
Thirty engines and about 150 fire personnel were involved in controlling the Duncan Fire, which was located in the area of Sierra Avenue and Interstate 15.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The Fire Department had been very concerned about the potential for fire danger due to the strong winds, which had gusts of 45 miles per hour. The winds were expected to continue through Thursday morning, Dec. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.