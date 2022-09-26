A woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident in Fontana on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, and the suspect was identified but was still being sought, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive. Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local trauma center, where she was pronounced deceased.
During the incident, nearby Cypress Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution. The school has since reopened.
The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. It is believed he is with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna Graziano.
Anthony Graziano is driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates 44305G2. The Nissan has an overland rack over the bed of the truck. It also has a distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.
Persons who see this truck are urged to call 911 immediately, police said.
