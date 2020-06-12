Work on a major road project on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Fontana and Rialto will continue this weekend (June 12-15), according to Caltrans.
The pavement rehabilitation project will take place on I-15 from Sierra Avenue to Glen Helen Parkway.
Work will begin on Friday, June 12 at 11 p.m. and will continue through June 15 until 4 a.m. Northbound lanes Nos. 2, 3, and 4 will be closed, but one lane will remain open for traffic.
The northbound Glen Helen Parkway off-ramp will also be closed.
Motorists are urged to take alternate routes to avoid construction delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.