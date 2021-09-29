A young girl died in a “tragic accident” in Fontana on Sept. 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:23 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision on private property in the 7300 block of Juniper Avenue.
A black Ford Expedition was towing a cargo trailer and driving out of the driveway onto Juniper. The victim, a juvenile female, was holding the gate open. The juvenile began to close the gate early, and the trailer collided with her, causing fatal injuries.
Officers and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene and was not transported.
Juniper was shut down between Baseline and Montgomery avenues for approximately 3 1/2 hours so traffic officers could complete their investigation.
No arrests were made at the time of the incident.
“It appears to have been a tragic accident,” police said in a news release.
Wow. How insightful. More info about the traffic than about the tragic loss of this precious young life. Nothing about her big caring heart that was as big as the world or how much she loved and always cared for the younger children in the family. RIP little one.
