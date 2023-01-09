An 18-year-old woman was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the unidentified victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
During the investigation, detectives recovered a firearm at the scene along with additional evidence.
After multiple interviews, Sean Michael Neal, a 21-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of homicide.
Persons who have any additional information regarding this case are urged to contact Detective Ferguson at (909) 356-3390.
