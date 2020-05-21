The Fontana Unified School District has announced its list of Upland Bound 2020 graduates, who will all attend four-year universities in the fall.
Upward Bound, offered in partnership with Chaffey College, is a program that helps increase the rate of students who complete high school, enroll in and graduate from college.
The list of FUSD students and the colleges they plan to attend:
• Carla Aguilar, Fontana High School -- Cal State San Bernardino
• Kenya Cardenas, Fontana High School -- UC Riverside
• Silvia Chavez, Fontana High School -- UC Riverside
• Ariana Corona, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- Cal State San Bernardino
• Madelyn Alyssa De Leon, Fontana High School -- UC Merced
• Elisa Marina Figueroa, Fontana High School -- Cal State Fullerton
• Darlene Jimenez, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- Cal State San Bernardino
• Lionicio Manuel Mata, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- Cal Poly Pomona
• Abraham Emmanuel Mendoza, Fontana High School -- UC Santa Barbara
• Danelly Aurora Montes, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- UCLA
• Luz Del Carmen Nunez, Fontana High School -- Cal State San Bernardino
• Natalie Palomares, Fontana High School -- UC Riverside
• Melissa Perez-Alvarez, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- UC Riverside
• Alizbet Pineda, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- UC Santa Barbara
• Aaron Michael Ruiz, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- UC Santa Barbara
• Audria Nikitza Saravia Montalvo, Fontana High School -- UC San Diego
• Karen Evelyn Sereno, Fontana A.B. Miller High School -- Cal State San Bernardino
• Marisol Soto-Ciriaco, Fontana High School -- UC San Diego.
