The use of “significant force” by a Fontana Police Department officer during an arrest of a suspect is extremely rare, according to Fontana Police Chief Billy Green.
During his annual report to the City Council on Feb. 14, Green said that of the 8,187 arrests that police made in Fontana in the year 2022, a total of five involved the use of significant force (.06 percent).
This rate was similar to that of 2021, when police made 7,726 arrests, two of which resulted in a significant use of force, said Green, who is retiring at the end of this month.
During 2022, there were three officer-involved shootings in Fontana. Two of those shootings were fatal (one white male adult, one black male adult), and one was non-fatal (Hispanic male adult), Green said.
----- IN A recent social media post, Green provided body worn camera footage of one of the officer-involved shootings which occurred on June 21, 2022.
At about 5:15 p.m., officers were conducting an undercover operation regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons near the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 3910 Sierra Avenue. Officers attempted to contact two men in a vehicle located in the parking lot of the restaurant.
As officers approached, the driver of the vehicle allegedly rammed an unmarked police unit and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.
The driver fled the parking lot in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went through several cities and eventually ended in Redlands.
The driver was taken into custody and the passenger was found to have a gunshot wound. The passenger was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The driver received medical treatment and was later booked on several felony charges, police said.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the California Department of Justice is investigating and will independently review this officer-involved shooting.
----- AFTER GREEN gave his report at the meeting, City Councilmember Peter Garcia praised the Police Department.
“It’s a very small percentage of time that our officers are using force,” Garcia said, and he invited Green to comment.
Green said that the city has a “wonderfully trained police department.”
“We have been blessed with a budget where we invest in training,” Green said. “We understand that investment on the front end reduces and mitigates liability on the back end. We recognize and appreciate our officers when they utilize discretion, and we make that well known in our organization.”
Green also thanked city leaders for their support.
About 60 percent of the city’s General Fund budget goes to the Police Department.
