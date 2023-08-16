A vacant home in Fontana was damaged by a fire on Aug. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to the reported residential structure fire in the area of Santa Ana Avenue and Almond Avenue in the southwestern area of the city at 9:34 p.m. after 9-1-1 callers said they saw smoke coming from a nearby home.
ME74 quickly arrived and firefighters worked to knock down the exterior fire that had spread to the attic space of the home. Then they went inside to complete searches of the home for potential victims and perform firefighting. All searches of the home came up negative.
Ultimately the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival. The home, vacant and boarded up at the time of the fire, received heavy damage to the attic space, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
No injuries to fire personnel or citizens were reported.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.