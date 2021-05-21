In order to provide more opportunities for Fontana residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, operations at the Jessie Turner Center will be shifting to include vaccinations.
The center, which has been providing coronavirus testing for many months, is located at 15556 Summit Avenue.
This will be the first time that vaccinations have been available at a City of Fontana location on an ongoing basis.
Here is the upcoming schedule at the Jessie Turner Center:
Monday, May 24: COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25 to Friday, May 28: COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Then starting Monday, May 31 and continuing until further notice, the schedule will be:
Mondays: COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesdays to Saturdays: COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ups are welcome, but may experience a higher wait time.
For testing, appointments can be scheduled at https://sb.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/screen/landing
For vaccinations, appointments can be scheduled at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/locations/ (listed under "Ongoing Sites").
Persons who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.
