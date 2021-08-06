There is no doubt that vaccines in San Bernardino County are working against COVID-19 and variants of concern, including the Delta variant, with only 4 percent of cases since Feb. 1 occurring among the fully vaccinated.
The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases -- nearly 96 percent -- are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to the county’s Department of Public Health data.
Out of 26,232 COVID-19 cases, 25,161 were among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 1,071 were among the fully vaccinated.
“This data proves that getting vaccinated is the best way to fight COVID-19 and protect our families and our loved ones from hospitalization and death,” said County Health Officer Michael A. Sequeira, M.D. “Get vaccinated. Get the shot. You don’t want to have any regrets when it comes to your health or the health of your loved ones, friends and co-workers.”
Statewide, COVID-19 case rates were nearly six times higher at 20.7 per 100,000 people who were unvaccinated compared with 3.5 per 100,000 of those who are fully vaccinated.
Case rates among the unvaccinated are highest among 18-to-49-year-olds and African-Americans in California, which are increasing more rapidly than any other group, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Even more of a reason to get vaccinated is the prevalence of the Delta variant, which is 100 times more contagious than all the COVID-19 variants so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The week of Aug. 4, the Delta variant accounted for 98 percent of 127 COVID-19 cases sequenced in San Bernardino County. Residents can make an appointment or find a location to walk up and get a vaccine at sbcovid19.com.
“The good news is that our residents are beginning to get vaccinated at a higher rate than they were two weeks ago, which tells us they are listening to how serious the Delta variant is,” Dr. Sequeira said. “We have seen an increase of nearly 30 percent of vaccinations in our county.”
----- RECENTLY, 14-year-old Keonte Johnson of San Bernardino became the one millionth San Bernardino County resident to be vaccinated.
Keonte and his mother went to the vaccination clinic at Middle College High School and were thankful for the vaccine.
“This was really cool,” he said.
“This is going to be an experience he remembers for the rest of his life,” said his mom, Keisha Johnson, who thanked County Chief Executive Officer Leonard Hernandez and the Public Health staff for presenting Keonte with balloons, a custom T-shirt and a cupcake with a gold No. 1 on it.
“This one-millionth Shot for Hope is a testament to our community’s commitment and resiliency,” Hernandez said. “This is also a testament to the dedication of the entire County Government workforce, especially those who work in Public Health. Getting vaccinated is how we end the pandemic and bring our communities fully back to life.”
San Bernardino County residents are about 50 percent fully vaccinated with a goal of 70 percent, county officials said.
As of Aug. 5, there have been 309,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Bernardino County, and 4,861 persons have died.
In Fontana, there have been 41,347 cases since the pandemic began last year.
----- NATIONWIDE, more than 99.99 percent of people who are fully vaccinated have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition, a new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation confirmed that breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are extremely rare events among those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The rate of breakthrough cases reported among those fully vaccinated is well below 1 percent in all reporting states, ranging from 0.01 percent in Connecticut to 0.29 percent in Alaska, the Kaiser Family Foundation said.
The hospitalization rate among fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 ranged from effectively zero (0.00 percent) in California, Delaware, D.C., Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Virginia to 0.06 percent in Arkansas.
"While information on breakthrough events is still limited and incomplete, this analysis of available state-level data indicates that COVID-19 breakthrough cases, and especially hospitalizations and deaths, among those who are fully vaccinated are rare occurrences in the United States. Moreover, this data indicate the vast majority of reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in U.S. are among those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated," the Kaiser Family Foundation's report said.
