Records Supervisor Vanessa Hernandez was named the Fontana Police Department’s July Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for her hard work and dedication to her job.
Hernandez is in charge of overseeing the new system for compiling crime statistics which was instituted by the U.S. Department of Justice, a daunting and tedious but important task.
“Vanessa continues to work tirelessly and patiently on this project to correct the many issues that our agency is facing,” the P.D. said in a news release.
This past year, Hernandez was nominated to serve as the Inland Chapter President of the California Law Enforcement Association of Records Supervisors, or better known as CLEARS. Even though her workload as a supervisor was overwhelming at times, she continued to support and lead the CLEARS Association, which offers training and an annual conference that attracts more than 1,000 law enforcement professionals.
Cutline:
Records Supervisor Vanessa Hernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.