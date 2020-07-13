A vegetation fire burned three acres in Fontana on July 12, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The incident took place in the 9200 block of Beech Avenue in the western area of Fontana.
The two-alarm fire threatened to burn a nearby structure but was extinguished before that happened, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
There were no reports of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.