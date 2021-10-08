A vehicle burglary led to the arrest of a man and woman, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 6 at about 10:50 a.m., deputies were informed that while hospitalized, a man’s recreational vehicle was broken into and property was stolen.
Deputies Garcia-Perez and Boggust developed leads which led them to an address in Fontana. While there, they contacted Juan Barraza, 35, a resident of Riverside, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for vehicle theft.
They followed additional investigative leads, which led them to complete a traffic stop near Valencia Avenue and Lime Avenue in the unincorporated area of Fontana. During the traffic stop, they contacted Alina Escanuelas, 33, a resident of Rialto, who was allegedly in possession of items stolen during the initial burglary. Escanuelas was later identified as the person who allegedly committed the initial burglary and had several warrants for her arrest.
Both suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Barraza was determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for felony evading and had a second no-bail warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his release, the Sheriff’s Department said.
