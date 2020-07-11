A vehicle crashed into an apartment in Fontana on July 10, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Even though the building sustained damage, there were no reports of injuries to either the occupants of the building or the vehicle.
The incident took place in the 18200 block of Foothill Boulevard, the Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
City of Fontana building and safety officials were called to access the damage.
