A vehicle crashed into a power pole in eastern Fontana on May 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:23 a.m., police received a report of a single vehicle collision at the corner of Alder Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
When officers and medics arrived, they located a 52-year-old male driver who was uninjured as a result of the collision.
Police believe the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, lost control of his vehicle (a 2015 Toyota Highlander), and struck the pole.
Southern California Edison responded to the scene for the damaged pole, and the vehicle was towed away.
