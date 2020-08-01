The driver of a beige Ford Expedition crashed into a brick wall after blowing through stop signs in the northern part of Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, authorities said.
A Fontana School Police Department officer was in the area of Almeria and Miller avenues at about 12:50 a.m., when he observed the driver of the Expedition driving recklessly and running through stop signs on Miller Avenue.
The officer started to follow the driver westbound on Miller, but lost sight of him when the Expedition turned northbound on Beech.
The driver eventually lost control when he attempted to make a left turn at Carnation Street and hit the wall.
The driver and his passenger complained of minor pain, but declined medical attention.
Authorities believe that speed and alcohol were causes of the collision.
The Fontana Unified School District Police Department and the Fontana Police Department are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.