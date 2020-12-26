A vehicle went out of control in northern Fontana and crashed into two parked cars on Dec. 25, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1:15 p.m., a man was driving recklessly and failed to negotiate a turn, said Officer Kevin Anderson. The suspect drove onto several people’s lawns and collided with two parked vehicles in a driveway in the 5400 block of La Bodega Way.
The two parked vehicles, along with a residence, sustained damage.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Drugs were allegedly located inside the vehicle and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Erik Vicuna, was arrested, Anderson said.
There were no reports of injuries to anyone living in the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.