A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air.
At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
When officers arrived, they found it was not a hit-and-run. The driver of a 2006 white BMW 315i accidentally hit the hydrant, Romero said. There were no injuries, and officers took a traffic accident report.
