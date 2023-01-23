A single-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Shortly before 2 a.m., police received a report of the incident at Foothill Boulevard and Catawba Avenue, said Officer Steven Reed.
Officers arrived and discovered that the vehicle struck a tree and an irrigation box in the center median of the street.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
