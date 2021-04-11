A vehicle theft suspect was arrested, but then he was able to escape from police by driving away in an officer's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 9, Fontana officers observed a suspect who was wanted for a stolen vehicle investigation. They observed the suspect in the 11900 block of Pepper Avenue in Bloomington.
Officers contacted the suspect, handcuffed him and placed him the back of the patrol vehicle.
However, as officers conducted their investigation, the suspect kicked through the safety bar of the back cage and forced himself into the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to slip through his handcuffs and drove away in the marked police vehicle.
An extensive search of the area was conducted and the police vehicle was located a short time later.
The suspect fled from the location, and the investigation is ongoing.
