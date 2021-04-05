A vehicle that had a three-year-old boy inside of it was stolen during an incident in Fontana on April 2, but the child was found unharmed, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3 p.m., the Fontana P.D. received a call through dispatch and the reporting party said his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of a store in the 16900 block of Randall Avenue and his stepson was in the vehicle, along with his cell phone, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
"All working units quickly responded, and the vehicle was found in the area of Maple and Orange with the three-year-old safely inside; however, the suspect fled prior to officers' arrival," Anderson said.
The suspect was identified and the investigation is still ongoing, Anderson said.
