The City of Fontana is inviting area residents to apply to be vendors at the 2023 La Gran Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
This annual event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
The celebration provides an opportunity for local businesses to promote Hispanic and Latin culture as well as education through art, music, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle.
“The benefits of being a vendor at a City of Fontana event include valuable exposure, face-to-face communication which builds the most memorable brand awareness, the development of sale skills, and the ability to share marketing materials,” the city said in a news release.
For more information about La Gran Fiesta, call the Cultural Arts Department at (909) 349-6952 or email Arts@fontanaca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.