A Veterans and Spouses Vaccination Event will be held in Fontana on Saturday, April 10.
The event, which will be by appointment only, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
The event will be presented by Veterans Partnering With Communities, Inc., in partnership with San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr, the City of Fontana, and the Fontana Kiwanis Club.
Danny Marquez, the president/founder of Veterans Partnering With Communities, said that vaccinations will be given to veterans and their spouses 50 years or older.
Other persons eligible to participate will be veterans ages 16 and older with underlying health conditions or disabilities, along with homeless veterans.
"In a challenging year of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions which canceled all our prior city co-sponsored events this past year, we were blessed and extremely grateful working with our great community partners making this lifesaving event possible," Marquez said.
The vaccination event will replace the organization's annual city co-sponsored Veterans Health and Wellness Fair that would ordinarily have been held, he said.
"The Johnson and Johnson one-and-done vaccine will be utilized, so no second appointments are necessary," Marquez said.
To register for a vaccination appointment, visit www.calvax.org/reg/9610206513
For more information, call (909) 355-3036.
