Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting San Bernardino on Friday, Jan. 21.
Harris will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the White House said.
No other details about the visit were immediately released.
Harris, who was formerly a senator in California, is quite familiar with the Inland Empire. She previously visited Fontana on more than one occasion.
Back in August of 2017, Harris toured the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech) at California Steel Industries.
During her visit, she called InTech a "national model" for workforce development and job training.
“I’m overwhelmed by the great work that is going on in the Inland Empire," Harris said. "This is truly a national model. I heard about it, read about it, and had to see it for myself so I can talk about it in Washington. Their success is going to be inspirational for other places so that any man and woman would have the same opportunities.”
Before she was elected to the Senate in 2016, Harris had been California's attorney general, and while serving in that capacity, she came to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana in 2012 for a special event to give awards to law enforcement personnel. Members of the Fontana Police K9 Unit were honored for their exemplary service by Harris during that ceremony.
