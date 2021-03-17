The American Lung Association recently elected Victor Waters, M.D., J.D., F.C.L.M, to its national board of directors.
The volunteer board provides governance and leadership in support of the American Lung Association’s mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.
“Volunteers are the backbone of the American Lung Association. We are honored to have a voluntary board full of talented, passionate and intelligent leaders who will help us achieve our vision of a world free of lung disease,” said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. “Especially as our nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Lung Association’s work is more critical than ever, and Dr. Waters brings broad experience to our national board of directors that will strengthen our leadership and work to save more lives and improve the lung health of Americans.”
A resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Dr. Waters has more than 30 years of clinical experience in both internal and emergency medicine, and currently serves as chief medical officer of Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, part of CommonSpirit Health, the largest nonprofit health system in the country.
With more than 20 years of administrative experience, Dr. Waters is actively engaged in complex medical operations, including regulatory, medical liability and medical staff issues. With extensive media training, Dr. Waters is regularly interviewed by news media, more recently speaking about COVID and vaccination.
Dr. Waters is also passionately involved with issues related to health inequities and is a member of the CommonSpirit National Diversity and Inclusion Council.
“It is my honor to serve as a volunteer leader with the American Lung Association,” Dr. Waters said. “As our nation continues to address the pandemic, it is my privilege to support and guide the lifesaving mission work of the Lung Association as they lead the nation in ensuring all communities benefit from the COVID vaccines and reduce the burden of health inequities faced in too many communities of color.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.