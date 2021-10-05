A video of a fruit vendor’s cart apparently being destroyed by people in Fontana has been circulating on social media, and the Fontana Police Department said that contrary to rumors, the attackers were not Fontana P.D. personnel.
On Oct. 5, police were made aware of the video, which involved the tail end of an incident involving a group of subjects and a fruit vendor in the area of Oleander and San Bernardino avenues.
“This video was made by a passing motorist and showed some individuals getting back into a vehicle after apparently destroying the fruit vendor’s cart and product,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The video did not show what led up to or occurred during the altercation, police said.
“Based on the description of the subject’s vehicle (white Ford Explorer) and that it had a small ‘thin blue line’ flag sticker on the back, the poster of the video and commenters immediately believed the Fontana Police Department was involved in an undercover capacity or it was off-duty FPD officers,” the P.D. said in the post. “Once the video was posted, we immediately began to receive threatening and negative comments to our social media platforms.”
However, because of the vehicle description and the license plate which could be seen in the video, it was clear that this was not an official Fontana P.D. vehicle, police said.
“A check of the license plate revealed it was not registered locally and was not associated in any manner with the FPD or any of its employees,” police said.
“We also knew that was not the way any FPD officer would respond or react with a vendor or any type of call for service. While the FPD sometimes does have to respond to a vendor, they are never handled as shown in the brief video. While we don’t see what occurred in the video, the FPD would never trash or destroy a vender cart or its product and then just leave.”
A records check showed there were no calls for service in the area provided for the previous few weeks, police said. As a result, the persons involved in the video have not been identified.
