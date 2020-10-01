The live Virtual Believe Walk kickoff event, which raises funds to fight cancer, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4.
The event will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m. on Facebook @believewalk and BelieveIE.com.
Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer, the groups that are coordinating the event, are reminding local residents that they can still register for or donate to the Virtual Believe Walk.
“So many people we know and love have been affected by cancer. The Believe Walk is a positive event that brings the community together to honor those who we have lost and to pay tribute to those who are survivors or living with cancer,” said Nancy Negrette, chairman and president of Stater Bros. Charities. “For at least the last seven months, the pandemic has disrupted the lives of everyone, but it has been amazing to see our community step up to support cancer patients in our community. The funds that are raised through the Believe Walk are critical to ensuring cancer patients have access to every possible resource to help them cope during this crisis and continue to thrive."
As an incentive, participants can earn Believe Walk gifts while fundraising for the Virtual Believe Walk. To register, or donate, visit BelieveIE.com or text BELIEVE to 71777.
