A virtual talk about Henry J. Kaiser, the industrialist who built the Kaiser Steel Mill in Fontana in the 1940s, will be held Sunday, Jan. 29.
The event will be presented by author and historian Ric Dias from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Ontario Museum of History and Art, 225 S. Euclid Avenue in Ontario.
Dias is the author of the book “Kaiser Steel of Fontana,” which was published last year. His talk is called “Meet the Man with the Smile — Henry J. Kaiser.”
For more information about the event, visit OntarioMuseum.org/Programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.