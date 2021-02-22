San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. will be hosting a “Community Conversation on COVID-19” on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
This is a virtual community town hall aimed at sharing key information surrounding the vaccine roll-out in the county.
Residents of Baca’s district (which includes the eastern area of Fontana) are welcome to attend the event either through Facebook Live, YouTube Live or via a phone conference line. The event is also available in Spanish using a Spanish-specific telephone link. The town hall will also allow for submitted questions during the event.
The "Community Conversation on COVID-19" will feature industry professionals Dr. Sharon Wang, an infectious disease specialist from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC), County Public Health Director Corwin Porter, and County Assistant Executive Officer Diana Alexander -- all of whom will provide expert, up-to-date information to participants.
Baca will moderate the conversation covering the following topics:
• Vaccine myth busting
• Expert medical advice regarding the benefits and potential side effects of the vaccine
• Resources available to learn more about vaccines
• How and when to schedule an appointment for the vaccine
• How the county is focusing on helping hard-to-reach and diverse populations
There are three ways to participate in the Community Conversation on COVID-19 town hall:
• Via Facebook Live: @SupervisorBacaJr
• Via YouTube Live: https://tinyurl.com/bacajr
• Via telephone in English: (669) 900-9128; Meeting ID - 824 5205 1039
• Via telephone in Spanish: (609) 663-4744
For more information about this event, visit www.sbcounty.gov/bosd5/covidconversation. For ongoing COVID-19 updates and to sign up for vaccine notifications, visit www.sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.