As San Bernardino County phases its way into safely opening up, some of the traditional recreational activities still remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But many cooped-up families in the Inland Empire took advantage of the warm weather by going to Lytle Creek in the San Bernardino National Forest for the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer.
The roads were congested from the entry into the recreational area, all the way into the main town.
Pop-up canopies lined the riverbed, as people played in the water, sunbathed on the rocks and reveled at being out of the house.
However, several Lytle Creek residents are unhappy about the hundreds of cars and people who they say are making it hard for them in the town and on the roads. The residents have complained that visitors who come to the area don't respect them and the property where they live. The visitors bring in their trash and don't take it back with them, said one resident.
Residents worry that cars and crowds of people will make it dangerous if there's a fire, or if emergency vehicles have to get into the area.
Cindee Smith, a Lytle Creek resident, has been very critical about visitors who are not using social distancing and not using face masks. Smith wants authorities in the area to do more to enforce traffic laws and to control the visitors in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.